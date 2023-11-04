Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Hopes for November

Now that we are in the month of November, what does this mean when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date? Is there hope for some more news soon?

First and foremost here, let’s start by noting that the story for the final batch of episodes appears to be set. Production was about to begin this past spring when the WGA strike arrived and now, we have to wait for the SAG-AFTRA strike to be resolved.

Are we hopeful that there will be some resolution in the near future? Sure, especially when you consider that talks have been ongoing for a while. As soon as that happens, you can expect to see the cast and crew back at it as the fight for one final time.

Unfortunately, there are really just two Cobra Kai centric headlines that we would expect over the course of the next thirty days: The end of the actors’ strike and, beyond that, a potential start date for production. There is no real reason to think that we’re going to get anything more than that right now.

So when will a specific premiere date be announced?

If we have to guess at the moment, we are going to have a chance to see something revealed in the spring, potentially for a Cobra Kai return date in the summer or the fall. Given that the episodes here are pretty short and the episodes aren’t that long, this means that production won’t last some extreme period of time. There is also not some extremely long post-production period, either. We hope that everything will be put together within a reasonable period of time and then after that, we’re going to have an opportunity to look even more towards the future.

Just know this: Cobra Kai never dies. Even if this is the final season, there is always a chance at a spin-off or something else set in the world.

