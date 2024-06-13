The Boys season 4: Where is Queen Maeve?

Sure, there may be a number of questions you have through the start of The Boys season 4 — is Queen Maeve’s MIA status on the list?

Well, it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if you are missing the character from the series. She was an integral part of the first three seasons, but her status as a Supe was taken away in the season 3 finale. She sacrificed her powers in order to save Soldier Boy and after that, she ended up leaving and getting a chance at a normal life.

So while the character was not around in the first three episodes of the season (though we did see an ice-skater version of her killed), this doesn’t mean that she is gone for good. There’s a reasonably good chance that Dominique McElligott returns before the series wraps up in some capacity. If there is anyone out there who would absolutely love to see Homelander taken down to some degree, it is her. She’s been forced to deal with so much because of him, and she never got a real chance to show her true self when she was with Vought.

Of course, the superhero company a.k.a. evil empire has already figured out replacements for both Maeve and Starlight (who departed the Seven), as you see both Firecracker and Sage within the premiere. Both of them seem to be fully in line with what Homelander wanted in the premiere, at least to some extent. It does appear as though Sage may have some sort of hidden agenda that she is trying to achieve, but what will she be willing to do in order to achieve that? For now, let’s just say that this remains a mystery.

Do you miss Queen Maeve on The Boys season 4?

