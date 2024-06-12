The Boys season 5: EP on timeline, Jared Padalecki, more

As you prepare to see The Boys season 5 on Prime Video, you should go ahead and note that this is the final season. That was confirmed yesterday by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also indicated this was always his plan. The reason for the wait when it comes to the announcement is quite simple, as it is tied to Amazon needing to sign off on the news getting out there and let him confirm his original vision.

Of course, with there only being one more season (and it also being eight episodes), that does increase the pressure to cram a lot of content into that. This includes endgames for a lot of characters, but also some big-name guest stars as well. Kripke has already discussed his openness to reunite with former Supernatural star Jared Padalecki in some capacity and with Walker canceled, his schedule is more open.

Speaking per Variety, Kripke indicated that there are a lot of potential big names who could be turning up in some capacity moving forward:

We’re kicking around some ideas. We have this wonderful list of A-list fans who have told us over the years that they would love to do the show, so we’re going to take a long look at that list and see who makes sense.

While he did not specifically mention Jared here, his sentiments on him have been made clear.

So what does the timeline look like here?

Well, the plan is for filming to kick off in November and with that, it will go moving into the middle of 2025. There is no clear premiere date yet, but it feels easy to assume that it will be in 2026. After all, there is a history of a two-year wait between seasons at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

