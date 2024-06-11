The Boys season 4 video: Vought on Ice & Liquid Death

The premiere of The Boys season 4 is coming in under 48 hours, and with that, we come today with two videos that should generate plenty of laughs.

First and foremost, who wants to see Vought on Ice? Clearly, you’re going to see some sort of ice-skating performances within the first couple of episodes featuring some mock-ups of signature heroes like Homelander and Queen Maeve. (Remember, most of the public think that Maeve is dead.) Things are probably not going to go according to plan, just like they did not go to plan over at Voughtland last season. Still, the company wants you to attend one of the shows!

If you head over here, you can see the hilarious new promo for the ice show, and there is also a list of “showings” that have, unfortunately, all sold out already. Over half of them are scheduled for Florida, which has to be some ridiculous meta-commentary in its own right.

A brilliant Liquid Death commercial

Clearly, the company thought it would be fun to partner with The Deep for an ad that showcases them as a healthier alternative to soda, which is full of sugar. You can head over here to see it, and it is fair to say that this goes in some ridiculous directions and eventually leads to a comparison to cigarettes.

As a result, Liquid Death has issued a “statement” claiming they have terminated their relationship with The Deep moving forward:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Effective immediately, we have now terminated our relationship with The Deep for good. The Deep’s team at [Vought] recently convinced us to give him a second chance as a health and wellness ambassador for the brand. However, he then released this video. Liquid Death would NEVER condone exposing minors to tobacco products. We have been forced to end our relationship with The Deep for a second time. Thank you.

What are you hoping to see on The Boys season 4 when it finally premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

