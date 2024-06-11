The Boys season 5 will be final season, EP confirms

After several months of rumors, it is now official: The Boys will end with season 5.

In a post on Twitter today, showrunner Eric Kripke made the announcement, indicating that this has been the plan for a rather long time: “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

This decision makes a lot of sense when you think about how long it takes to make seasons of this show, coupled with the idea that Kripke never wanted it to overstay its welcome. even though the series has been enormously successful, at the same time it didn’t have the luxury of being fairly procedural like his previous show Supernatural.

How can a show like this end?

The easiest answer to this is just that the writers could do something where they destroy Vought and Homelander once and for all, which then means that some other heroes are meant to rebuild what it means to be a Supe. We do wonder how much Gen V factors into this as well, given the fact that the spin-off is entering its second season and feels like it could have its own four-season arc to really bring some of its characters to graduation.

Also, remember here that there is a chance for other offshoots. There is a Mexico-set series that is in discussions, but we do get the sense that nobody wants to over-saturate this brand at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including the latest from A-Train

What do you think about The Boys ending with season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







