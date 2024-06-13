Game of Thrones prequel Ten Thousand Ships in the works, again

Just a matter of days before the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, is another Game of Thrones prequel in development at HBO? Well, according to George R.R. Martin, that is very much the case!

In a new post on his blog, the prolific author indicated that he is working at the moment with recent Pulitzer Prize playwright Eboni Booth on Ten Thousand Ships, a prequel that is actually set far before the two aforementioned shows:

Never having won a Pulitzer Prize myself, I am at a loss to explain why the medal shows Ben Franklin rather than Joseph Pulitzer, but Eboni has promised to fill me in after the ceremony. She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, a GAME OF THRONES spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar. We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles.

Now, HBO has yet to comment on anything when it comes to this show’s existence, but they rarely do. This show would certainly have an adventure component to it and as the title gives away, a lot of time spent at sea. It does also feel like a perfect show for the network to consider in that it does not directly interact with too many others due to where it sits in the timeline; with that, it can exist as largely its own thing and would not require its audience to do an enormous amount of digging along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

