House of the Dragon season 2: The Cregan, Ned Stark connection

There are a few things that are worth noting when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2, with the expansion of the world being a big one.

While the members of House Stark were front and center for a lot of Game of Thrones, they barely had much of a presence in season 1 of the prequel. As we move forward, rest assured that this is going to change a great deal. You will have a chance to see Cregan Stark in particular, someone who has his own way of leading the North.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Taylor (who plays this character) indicates strongly that he did use a notable Game of Thrones character as inspiration for the story ahead:

“I did use Sean Bean a lot … For some reason, I felt like I needed to because he’s Sean Bean’s great, great, great, great, great-granddad. I wanted him to have the same presence because the voice tells so much. When they speak, you can hear the weight on all their shoulders.”

Given how popular Ned Stark was as a character during the original series, it does make a great deal of sense in order to have his ancestor bear a certain element of resemblance. Also, we do love the idea here that the series is going to do whatever possible in order to keep ensuring that there are some generally good people within Westeros — they can still be flawed, but not awful or murderous in the same exact way.

Ultimately, we will see how Cragen’s story plays out in the days away, but it makes sense that both Team Green and Team Black would both be interested in his favor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

