House of the Dragon season 2: EP on eventual end

At some point, House of the Dragon as a series will come to a conclusion — but what is that going to look like?

First and foremost, know that it is not going to be coming this summer. There are already creative discussions about a season 3 and perhaps a season 4 — but after that, things become a bit more unclear. This is likely not a show that will last anywhere near as long as Game of Thrones. Instead of expecting that, it may be better to think that another spin-off could be coming after the fact.

One thing that is clear is that at this point, showrunner Ryan Condal knows what he wants to do when it comes to wrapping it up. Check out some of his comments per Inverse:

“I do know now where we’re going to end this particular story. And when I say end it, I just mean drop the curtain on it.”

So how could the show end?

If you know the source material, you’ve got a good sense and because the original show exists, there can’t be too many deviations. Yet, at the same time it feels like this is a story that is going to be a lot about how power corrupts, how misunderstandings create mountains, and also the beginning of the end for a once-powerful family that had Westeros firmly in its control. Sure, it does take several more generations until Daenerys is cast off, but we do eventually make it there. (Of course, the less we say about how her story ends at this point, the better off we are.)

How do you imagine that House of the Dragon season 2 is going to eventually end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

