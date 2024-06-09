House of the Dragon season 2: Who’s avoided Game of Thrones?

Given that House of the Dragon is a prequel leading up to Game of Thrones, it would make sense for everyone on this show to watch the other … right?

Well, let’s just say here that the truth is a little bit more complicated, and that for actors, watching a lot of material is not always helpful. Everyone has their own methods! Some people try to immerse themselves constantly in their characters, whereas others prefer to create a certain amount of distance. Some actors also hate to watch themselves, as well.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the man behind Aemond in Ewan Mitchell indicated that he has never seen the original show — and also explained why:

“I haven’t seen the original Game of Thrones … I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role.

“I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know.”

There may be a certain method to the madness here with Mitchell, given that Aemond is one of the best characters on the show. This is a man who clearly has a fair share of struggles, but also is one of the more capable people on the Greens to rule. Sure, what happened in the sky with Lucerys happened, but there’s a reason for the hatred there! Also, Aemond never meant for him to actually die.

Because of what happened, though, it is clear that the Dance of Dragons is upon us, and that things are going to be so much more intense and/or violent the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

