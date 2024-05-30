House of the Dragon season 2 premiere run time revealed

Even though House of the Dragon season 2 may have fewer episodes than the first go-around at HBO, you will still get your money’s worth. For evidence of that, just look towards what the premiere is poised to present!

While the network is still shying away from sharing too many specifics for what lies ahead in the season premiere, there is some confirmation on the run time. Per the official schedule, the plan is for this episode to run a good 64 minutes. Note that this will also include credits, so the actual story will probably be a few minutes less.

As for what to expect, the premiere should hit the ground running following the events of the season 1 finale. The stage has been set in a pretty epic fashion for the battle between the Greens and the Blacks, and it is hard to imagine momentum slowing down now.

Note that the season is not necessarily going to be all-out war between Rhaenyra and Alicent’s sides at every turn. Sure, there will be some ready and eager for bloodshed at every turn, but others may hope for some form of diplomacy. The entire conflict was rooted more in a misunderstanding than pure hate, and this is a perspective that should not be lost. Still, the world will start to slowly expand as everyone positions themselves, and other prolific families such as House Stark will begin to become all the more important.

A few more specific details about the House of the Dragon premiere should be available within the next two weeks, but remember the sort of show that this is: It is not one that HBO will be eager to spoil.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

