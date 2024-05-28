House of the Dragon season 2 video: A guide to the dragons

In the midst of all of the hype around the House of the Dragon season 2 cast, we can’t forget some of the most important players! By that, of course, we mean the dragons themselves. There are so many of the scale creatures, after all, and we have it on good authority that many will play a key role in the story to come.

After all, this particular war between the Green and Black Council is titled the Dance of Dragons for good reason…

Now, it is understandable if you have trouble keeping track of 1) how many dragons there are and 2) who rides each one of them, as well. This is where the folks at HBO and Max are happy to help! If you head over to the link here, you can see a new House of the Dragon video that spotlights some of these creatures and gives you a good sense of who has a connection with them. It’s almost a nice little guide to help make new episodes even easier.

Are you going to be okay if you enter the new season not knowing or remembering a lot of this? Sure, but we do still think it’s a helpful resource and that part of things is pretty hard to avoid. There is just something useful in understanding dragon ownership from a power standpoint.

In theory, you could argue that Team Black has the advantage when it comes to dragons given their connections to many of them. However, at the same time the Greens certainly have some experience of their own. Also, Alicent, Aegon, and some other characters are technically the ones with the most power. Dragons are going to be key to having an advantage in the war, but it is far from the only one that exists.

