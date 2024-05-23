House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Star on ‘heinous’ story

We don’t exactly think that it is going to come as a shock, but House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be all sorts of crazy. How can it not be? The first season set the stage for the Dance of Dragons and now, that war is very much here.

So what will the war look like? Well, it certainly feels like it’s going to be violent. There will also still be a good bit of palace intrigue as people come and go from various allegiances. This does not feel like a part of the story that is going to be going away anytime soon.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Olivia Cooke had to say about what lies ahead here:

“I’d just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous.”

What will be rather interesting to see explored here beyond just the war are the emotional connections between these characters. After all, remember here that Alicent and Rhaenyra have such a deep history, and that could complicate things. There may be those among the Greens who may wonder if the character really has the stomach to continue forward. We tend to think she will be pivotal to everything that is coming over the course of the weeks and months ahead.

Given that season 2 of House of the Dragon is only eight episodes, the one thing that we can say is quite simple: Things are going to move fast. They almost have to in order to set the stage for the battles to come!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

