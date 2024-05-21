House of the Dragon season 2: EP on strike challenges

The second season of House of the Dragon is premiering next month and while there is a lot of exciting stuff on-screen, there is no denying that the road to get here was rather difficult.

After all, consider the fact that shooting took place last year amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. How this happened is complicated. Because the performers in the UK are tied to a separate union, they were not on-strike. Meanwhile, the scripts were written far in advance, so the story was already set.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal’s lead writing partner Sara Hess discussed how the two were able to stay involved moving into the new season:

“It was rough. It felt real s–tty, I’m not going to lie … We talked to the WGA and, ultimately, they understood that if we left the set, they were going to make it without us. I don’t think the WGA loved it, but they were okay with us being there in a producing capacity.”

Meanwhile, Condal added the following:

“We were prepared for it … The writing really was done. The writing is always done on the show because it has to be. You cannot prep a show that is this complex [otherwise]. We’re shooting two feature-size film units every day. That’s the way that we keep on schedule to release the show every two years, otherwise it would take a year just to film the show.”

The two also indicate within the interview that they are currently deep into work on the scripts for season 3 in anticipation of a renewal. Nothing has been officially confirmed at HBO but at the same time, there is a good chance that it’s going to transpire.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

