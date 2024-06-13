Doctor Who season 14 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: ‘Empire of Death’

Just in case you wanted to know more about Doctor Who season 14 episode 8 over at BBC One, here we go. The finale is almost here! One a little over one week’s time, you will see The Doctor and Ruby Sunday complete their story arc for the time being, but you will see things in one way or another continue moving into season 15. These two seasons were planned concurrently, so there is a good chance that there could be some sort of cliffhanger here.

Not only that, but remember that this week’s episode will also directly connect to the finale — all indications, at least for now, suggest that there is going to be a two-part event.

Without further ado, can we just go ahead and say that “Empire of Death” is about as foreboding an episode title as possible? How do you get more dramatic that! This is also a story in which The Doctor will be starting off in a pretty unfamiliar position, one where his back is up against the wall.

To learn a little bit more right now on what to expect, all you have to do is check out the Doctor Who season 14 episode 8 synopsis below:

The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation… except, perhaps, one woman.

Is that one woman Ruby Sunday? This is the easy prediction to make but, of course, Russell T. Davies does have a tendency to surprise us — why wouldn’t there be a reason to do something like that here, as well? The stakes have never been higher, so let’s just hope that this is one of those stories where the ending is every bit as unique and surprising as it feels like it could be on paper!

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 episode 8?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come down — more updates are ahead.

