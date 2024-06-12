Doctor Who season 14 episode 7: EP on Susan Triad mystery

Who is Susan Triad on Doctor Who, and are we getting closer to a long-awaited answer on the epic Susan Twist mystery? Well, let’s just say we have hope.

In a new post on Instagram, showrunner Russell T. Davies issued a good reminder of all the different roles that Twist has played on the show so far — there has to be a reason … right?

WHO IS SHE?! Every episode, she is there. Isaac Newton’s housemaid. A heckler in the pub. Gina Scalzi on the Baby Station. A tea lady in 1963. The Ambulance on Kastarion 3. A hiker in Wales! Lindy Pepper-Bean’s mum. A portrait in 1813. And now Susan Triad, tech entrepreneur. This week: ANSWERS! ♥️♥️ CLUE: There’s always a twist at the end.

Of course, the latter is a reference to the end of episode 2, where there was that big, elaborate musical number. Our crazy theory about all of this does remain that Twist may be actually playing The One Who Waits, who has been there and watching the entire season. Also, remember that before Maestro was defeated in episode 2, a warning was issued about the aforementioned foe … and right before that musical number kicked off.

Odds are, the One Who Waits is more interesting if they have been around in some form already. Doesn’t that add to the gravitas of the reveal? We do tend to think so!

As for some other possibilities here…

Well, let’s just say that an interesting theory here would be that Twist is playing Ruby Sunday’s biological mother, who is either a Time Lord or someone capable of traveling around — she could be following her through time and space, and watching in order to ensure that she is okay.

