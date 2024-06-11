Doctor Who season 14 episode 7: A new Ms. Flood tease…

There are so many things to be excited about at this point entering Doctor Who season 14 episode 7 — so, where do we start?

Well, of course the most important thing to note here is that “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” is actually just the first of a two-part finale that is poised to answer a ton of questions. Take, for example, the Susan Twist cameos we’ve been seeing over time. Also, perhaps the truth about Ruby’s parentage. We’ve been wanting a history lesson for quite some time!

In a post on Instagram, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about what lies ahead, including another appearance from Ms. Flood, someone who we’re always excited to see given the mystery around her already:

Mrs Flood? In Cherry Sunday’s bedroom? But… what, why, how?! LEAVE HER ALONE!! This weekend: DOCTOR WHO: THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY. First of a two-part finale in which truths are told, secrets are revealed, and horror is unleashed…

Is that horror the One Who Waits? That is, of course, the easiest theory to conjure up at this point! We’re all aware of the level of danger that the villain possesses, given mostly how many times they’ve been referenced dating back to the anniversary special. There are also a lot of crazy theories that are out there, whether it be that Ms. Flood is the aforementioned villain or that, somehow, it is Ruby herself. Discovering this will be a big part of the fun, so we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out!

Of course, there is also a fifteenth season on the way, so there is a good chance that whatever happens here carries over to the future, at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including the return of UNIT to the story

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 episode 7, including how it leads into the finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







