The Morning Show season 4: Reese Witherspoon looks ahead

As many of you may have heard at this point, The Morning Show is gearing up for season 4, and it is certainly going to be a big one.

After all, there are a lot of big topics that the Apple TV+ series is looking to explore. Take, for starters, a possible election, or also what the world looks like for Alex Levy now that she has tremendously more power in the newsroom than ever before.

So what about Bradley Jackson? Absolutely there are some big things for Reese Witherspoon’s character to explore. What does her career look like now? After deciding to go to the FBI with her brother over his role in January 6, she recognized that her future would be in jeopardy — after all, she got rid of that footage! There’s certainly a chance that her time as a public figure could be over.

Yet, Witherspoon notes to The Hollywood Reporter that there is a chance coming up to see a possible redemption for her character — though it may not come easy:

“There have certainly been enough people who have pushed the boundaries of journalistic integrity and have managed to maintain their careers. It raises the question of who gets to come back, and who doesn’t … We’ve seen a fall from grace with Alex and now we’re seeing it with Bradley. It’s a different world about what we accept and what we don’t.”

In the end, the biggest thing that may help Bradley out here is time, and there could be a leap forward entering the fourth season.

As for when the next batch of episodes is going to play out…

Well, you will be waiting a good while. All indications right now are that the next batch of stories will debut as we move into spring or summer of next year.

