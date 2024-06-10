Julianna Margulies leaving The Morning Show, Laura Peterson

As we await more and more news on The Morning Show season 4 in the weeks ahead, know this: Julianna Margulies is gone.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the former The Good Wife star will not be around for the upcoming batch of episodes. This decision was reportedly settled on some time ago, with the actress declining a one-episode guest spot that she was offered. (There were also reportedly talks about a role in a potential season 5.)

In a way, you can argue that the writing was on the wall for Laura’s future given the split between her and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) last season. The Morning Show will still be about Bradley and Alex Levy’s personal and professional lives, and it does feel like there are going to be more twists and turns ahead. How a lot of it shakes out remains to be seen.

For Bradley in particular, the primary question we have here is whether or not she will even continue to be a reporter. At the end of season 3, she went with her brother Hal to the FBI, as he was turning himself in over what happened on January 6. Bradley had a role to play in covering up the footage, and there may be huge career-related consequences still coming to her.

When will new episodes premiere?

At the moment, nothing is confirmed; yet, conventional wisdom and/or filming timelines tend to suggest that the cast and crew could return at some point next year. Given the show’s popularity, it does make sense for Apple to try and make something happen sooner rather than later.

In general (and we’ve said this before), our #1 hope ending the new season is that there is more of Bradley and Laura interacting. After all, this was sorely lacking through a great deal of season 3.

