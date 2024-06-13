Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 14 (finale): Who will win?

Are you ready to see the Top Chef: Wisconsin finale on Bravo? In just one week’s time, the remaining chefs are going to face off.

So what makes this particular end of the season special? Well, for starters, it is going to be taking place at sea! It is a unique challenge, but also one that will test every single part of themselves. Creativity here is key when it comes to your concept and then from there, you actually have to execute it! Even if these chefs are at the top of their game, this is a ton of pressure.

Below, you can see the Top Chef: Wisconsin finale synopsis — if nothing else, it works to set the stage:

The top three chefs must create the best four-course meal of their careers and will present their dishes to guest judge Emeril Lagasse.

The most important thing to remember entering the finale is this: A win is not cumulative based on what you do all season. It is really about what you bring to the table in this particular challenge. This is why we would say that leaving Wisconsin is a bit of a reset, as it allowed everyone a break and an opportunity to think about how to present themselves from here on out.

The struggle ahead

Well, Dan, Danny, and Savannah are going to all be showing out in the final challenge, and they all have a pretty significant role to play here. You are going to see them do whatever they can to prove worthy of the title and narratively speaking, they’ve all had interesting journeys. Savannah has been considered the favorite for a long time and yet, she struggled at times tonight. Danny has more of the momentum entering the final chapter, but can he elevate when the situation calls for it?

Related – Get more thoughts on tonight’s Top Chef, including the elimination of Laura

Who are you rooting for at this point to win Top Chef: Wisconsin?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







