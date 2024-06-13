Given that Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 13 was the final episode before the finale, the tension was obviously on another level. That was especially present when it was clear that no chef had delivered a perfect plate of food in the end.

Are Savannah, Laura, Dan, and Danny all enormously talented? Absolutely, but there were errors across the board. Savannah was accused of playing it too safe, “greasy” was used to describe one of Dan’s components, and Danny had some trouble with his mousse. Nerves may have played a role here, but so did cooking in a new environment with some cuisine they may not use on a day-to-day basis.

At first, it felt like Dan was sure to go after Tom commented that one of his fish courses was “raw.” Yet, Laura got a similar comment elsewhere. Then, we thought Dan was a goner again after he acted confident in a confessional that he’d make it to the finale. That is almost always the kiss of death on a show like this. Yet, that didn’t happen! Dan, despite the fish issue, managed to make it through — the same goes for Danny, who actually won the challenge and got a cash prize with that.

In the end, this led us to a showdown of Savannah vs. Laura. Savannah seemed to have slightly fewer mistakes on her food in Curaçao, but also struggled with thinking outside the box. Her food was safe, which was a huge surprise given that she was the favorite coming into the episode. Laura had more mistakes seemingly, but her food was more daring! How much did that factor into the decision?

The final exit

Laura is gone from the competition again. She had a great run and even came back from Last Chance Kitchen and still, it was not enough.

