Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date: June 2024 update

As we dive further and further into the month of June, is good news on the way for Law & Order: SVU over at NBC? At this point, it feels fair to expect as much.

After all, let’s just start things off by noting the following: Typically, late June or early July is when premiere dates for a lot of network shows are revealed. With that in mind, it does feel fair that something more will be revealed for the Mariska Hargitay series — and isn’t that what we should all want? It at least gives us a date to mark on the calendar and honestly, it could be the only thing when it comes to precise news that we get over the next several weeks.

Our hope is that moving into July, some reveals will start to reveal a little bit more substantial. That includes production and getting to see if there are any new additions to the series. We are one of many people eager to have more of Amanda Rollins, and the events of season 25 certainly set it up so that a more permanent return could be possible. However, that’s one of those things we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on, since the last thing we want to do is get our hopes up.

In more general terms, it does feel like this season is going to continue to deliver what SVU has been known to over the years — powerful stories about justice for those who desperately need it. There is a reason why this format has lasted over two and a half decades and ultimately, this is what separates it from almost everything else that is out there.

Odds are, you will dive into the show again in late September or early October.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

