Blue Bloods series finale: Abigail Hawk on filming milestones

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, the Blue Bloods series finale is currently in production — and yes, it is emotional. How can it not be? This is the last chance to see so many familiar characters, and we do also tend to think that everyone is going to get their due in one way or another. Isn’t it important that this happens?

Without further ado, let’s mark that Abigail Hawk (Baker) has already filmed some of her last scenes at her famous desk in the show’s version of 1 Police Plaza. She’s been such a fan favorite over the years, often taking advantage of the opportunity to make the most out of a little. Even with little screen time some episodes, she stood out!

In a post on Instagram, Hawk marked this memorable occasion with a series of images, plus also a fascinating caption:

Last time sitting at this desk. Last time opening this door. Thought this was as good a time as any to share some behind the desk fun facts! Every time the camera found Baker typing here, I was typing the lyrics to ‘The First Noel.’ One time, I got all the way to ‘that was so deep…’ (unlike my “moment before” apparently). Keen observers will also notice a Nivea Men’s After Shave Balm – it has bafflingly lived on Baker’s desk since 2011. Your guess is as good as mine, but as it seemed quite happy there, I let it be for all these years. Yes, that is a photo from my actual wedding, and yes, that is a photo of me with my actual oldest son! Baker also has a penchant for nostalgia as evidenced by the BlackBerry device dating back to 1997… she’s a classic! Lastly, meet an unsung hero on the 14th floor of 1PP – the silver crab is Crabigail!

One of Baker’s greatest strengths as a character is her loyalty, which we’ve seen to Frank time and time again. Hopefully the finale celebrates that further, as long as many other things that made the show great.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

