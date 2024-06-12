America’s Got Talent: Legion dance get Golden Buzzer from Sofia

We knew that Sofia Vergara would be pressing a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent tonight. Soon after Legion performed, we knew there was potential. They are an exceptional dance group who are so talented, and they also made this good and dangerous at the same time!

Sure, we have seen some acts that are similar before, but how many of them ended up setting their feet on fire at the same time? It actually did up the intensity, and there was so much strength in what we saw from them from start to finish. Malambo is not easy to do, mostly because there are so many different components to it. Sure, dancing is a part of it, but it’s also far from the only part of it. That has to be considered here at the same exact time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, you have to give some sort of Oscar to Sofia for her managing to fake so many of us out! It felt after the performance like she was about to say that they were yet another Malambo act and she’s seen a lot of them being from South America. That’s before she turned things around and said that they were basically one of a kind. They do something very few other people do!

The best part of all of this, at least to us, was simply seeing the reaction on the group’s faces once they were done — after all, you could see how much it really meant to all of them.

In the end, we’ll have a chance to see the group back for the live shows — isn’t not too early to be excited!

What did you think about Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer tonight in Legion?

Do you think that they have the potential to win the whole thing based on what you saw? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

