America’s Got Talent: Solange Kardinaly & quick-change magic!

On tonight’s new America’s Got Talent episode, you will have a chance to see Solange Kardinaly hit the stage for a performance. So, what will she end up bringing to the table?

First and foremost, we should note that it’s easy to be skeptical of quick-change artists on the show, given that we’ve seen them a handful of times over the years and it’s often the same thing over and over again. There is a challenge standing out from the pack, but Solange ultimately does enough in her audition to receive a great deal of praise!

The obvious comparison that you can make for Solange here is Lea Kyle, who got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum over her quick-change act. Both of these are notable in that they combine classic quick-change with traditional magic, allowing for some tricks that feel almost impossible. They also rely heavily on showmanship and there is a lot of it in their auditions. Solange luckily does a few things that feel totally unique and are absolutely fun to watch unfold. She’s slick and professional, and it’s clear from watching that she is experienced in what she is doing and with that, likely has a wide array of other ideas for what could be brought to the table down the road.

After all, doesn’t it feel like almost a guarantee that she will be back for the live shows? It is almost impossible to imagine a scenario where she does not be put through to the next round; not only does AGT need magicians, but it’s important to have ones like this who can come out and put on a big show in such a matter of minutes.

You can watch the full act featuring Solange now over at the link here.

