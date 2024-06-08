America’s Got Talent video: Dee Dee Simon sings Dreamgirls hit

Come Tuesday night’s new episode of America’s Got Talent, you are going to have a chance to see Dee Dee Simon audition.

Is there a chance that she makes it really far this season? Well, let’s just say that the odds are pretty darn high at the moment. Why? Well, for starters, she is an extremely relatable to a lot of people — she’s someone who has a normal job, as she’s worked as a prison nurse for many years. She also hasn’t had a lot of opportunities in order to pursue her dream.

So what did Dee Dee choose for her audition? Well, one of the biggest songs of all time here in “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” which you probably know from either Dreamgirls or a number of other singing-show auditions over the years. Heck, we remember hearing this on the very first season! It is one of the hardest songs to do just because you need not just the range, but it’s also the power. Luckily, Dee Dee has both and thankfully, she doesn’t just do the same version that we’ve had a chance to see over the years. If that was the case, it wouldn’t be as interesting.

The biggest surprise for now is the simple fact that it doesn’t seem like Dee Dee is getting a Golden Buzzer, despite the fact that a ton of great vocalists have had an opportunity to snag this over the years. What gives? It may just be the simple fact that they may be looking to give it to a wide array of talent. In the end, we don’t think you have to worry about Dee Dee making it to the live shows — with an audition like this, we are pretty darn confident that she has a long run.

You can watch this full performance now over here.

