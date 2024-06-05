America’s Got Talent: Sky Elements get Golden Buzzer for audition

How about this for an America’s Got Talent twist tonight: Sky Elements got a Golden Buzzer at the end of episode from Simon Cowell. However, here’s the tricky thing: He already gave one out earlier on! Can a single judge get multiple buzzers?

Well, as it turns out, you can — Simon decided to give the super-unique drone act a ticket to the live shows at the end of the episode, and then promptly, the show had to find a way to change the rules.

If you have been following some of the buzz leading into the season, then you may have already been aware of the fact that all the judges would have two this season — this episode seems to have been the origin point for it.

As for whether or not Sky Elements deserved this significant change, it’s easy to argue that the answer is yes given that this is the sort of act that the show has never had. If the objective here really is to surprise everyone with something totally brand-new, then mission accomplished! Creating images hundreds of feet into the sky is next to impossible to pull off, and this feels like the sort of thing that will become a huge commercial success in the years to come — almost maybe even a fireworks replacement in some spots.

The major challenge for the group moving forward

As amazing as this is, it also feels like the sort of thing that is about a hundred times cooler to see in-person than on television. With that, will it translate to viewers at home in the way that a singer or a magic act does? Also, there is no real backstory behind it in an emotional sense, and we have also very-much learned over the years that this is meaningful for a lot of viewers.

