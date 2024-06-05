America’s Got Talent: Liv Warfield gets Golden Buzzer for ‘Stare’

When Liv Warfield came out on stage on America’s Got Talent tonight, it was not hard to predict that she’d be an amazing singer. What was a little more shocking was just how much stage presence she has! She’s had a history of performing with big names such as Prince, but this was her chance to step into the limelight on her own.

Not only was her vocal here outstanding, but that band! This was a proper performance of the original song “Stare” that caused Simon Cowell to hit his Golden Buzzer almost immediately after it was done. It’s not all that often that you see a judge make this quick a decision and yet, here we were.

Now, Liv does have that chance to move forward to the next round, and we have all the confidence in the world that she’ll kill it at that point, as well. The biggest takeaway that we got from this performance is pretty simple: Just how much she loves this. She’s singing for the joy and the craft of it — of course, everyone wants to make a great living, but she feels like somebody who can’t live without it.

Hopefully, this performance honestly inspired a lot of other people moving forward to take big risks and rock this sort of old-school sound. Everything here just felt so organic and fun, and that’s probably what the audience responded to as much as they did. This was special, and while we do think at times everyone speaks about Simon Cowell in hyperbole (other judges are still important, right?), he does know music, and he seemed very much amazed that Liv is not a bigger name than she is.

The one bit of sad news here is that clearly, we won’t be seeing another performance from Warfield on the show for months.

Related – Take a look at some more discussions on America’s Got Talent, including the latest on further auditions

What did you think about this America’s Got Talent audition from Ashes & Arrows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you did just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







