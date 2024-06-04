America’s Got Talent video: See singer Liv Warfield’s audition!

In just a matter of a handful of hours, the latest America’s Got Talent episode is going to be here — why not meet Liv Warfield?

It is true that there are a lot of different singers on this show. Because of this, a good number of them do tend to blend together over time. So, what does Liv do in order to stand out? Let’s just say that there are a couple of things here that are eye-popping about her audition almost right away. (You can watch a sneak preview now over at Gold Derby.)

First and foremost, it’s worth noting here that Liv is enormously talented. She’s got a big voice, but also has a big band behind her! So many singers just get lost in doing the same ballads over and over again and of course, mixing it up is important. Because Liv has a powerful voice, she doesn’t get washed out amidst a lot of the instruments that are around her and we do, in the end, tend to think that there is something enormously important about that.

While we have yet to see any footage here that shows Warfield speaking with the judges, it does remain to be seen how she will be received. Will they love her? For now, conventional wisdom seems to suggest that she has a great chance of moving forward. Her real challenge here is going to be whatever she chooses to do after the fact — will she manage to mix things up in a potential live-show performance? That is where things get so much harder, especially in the event this is one of those seasons where there are only a couple of acts per show who end up moving on to the next round.

What do you think we’re going to see from Liv Warfield on America’s Got Talent this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

