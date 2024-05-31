America’s Got Talent video: See dance crew Sabrina audition

As you prepare for America’s Got Talent Tuesday night on NBC, why not get a taste of a new dance crew on the show in Sabrina?

If you head over to the link here now, you can take a look at a brand-new audition from the group that is synchronized in a way that few other acts are. The amount of skill that is required to pull something off is difficult to describe, but it is also easy to celebrate how engaging and fun the routine is! The bar has obviously been set extremely high on this show with V.Unbeatable and Mayyas over the past could of years, but what does excite us is that Sabrina is not just trying to mirror them. They do bring something else to the table.

It does feel like a foregone conclusion at this point that this group is going to have a chance to move on to the next round of the competition, and that is not something that you have to worry about at all. Instead, wonder about how they can mix things up the rest of the way and keep everyone super-engaged. This is a challenge that comes consistently with people who are a part of this competition in this category, largely because the bar is set so high.

Also, it is important to remember at the end of the day, audiences tend to be more discerning of the dance groups — even if that is unfair. They often do need to work harder than a singer or magician does to make it super-far in a show like this. Sabrina will not only need to up their game, but also work to continuously show audiences exactly who they are. That’s not an easy thing to pull off.

