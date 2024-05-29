America’s Got Talent: Janitor Richard Goodall gets Golden Buzzer

Who is Richard Goodall? He’s a singing janitor, and also the recipient of the latest America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer.

We don’t think that it comes as a shock that this is the sort of act the NBC series loves. You’ve got here a relatively unknown talent in his mid-fifties who comes from extremely humble beginnings. In a way, Simon Cowell has been searching for the next Susan Boyle ever since Susan first appeared. We don’t think that success will ever be replicated, mostly because it is such a different time where there are so many more outlets to find stardom.

Goodall likely first got the attention of the show’s producers (and the singing community) when a version of him singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” went viral on TikTok a couple of years ago. It made sense that he auditioned with the song as a result, especially since a ton of people all over the world both know and love it so much. Everyone can sing along, and it feels like the perfect sort of number for him to do straight out of the gate.

No doubt Richard is a great singer — he also understands perfectly what his voice can and cannot do. He did not try to emulate Steve Perry or go for a couple of those high notes. Instead, he kept himself perfectly in tune and made sure that he stayed in control in what was easily the biggest performance of his life. He blew the crowd and the judges away, and got Heidi’s Golden Buzzer to boot!

Now, Richard will have a chance to prepare for his next performance in the live shows, which comes with it a separate set of nerves. Also, it is fair to remember here that everyone now knows that he’s a good singer, and you have to adjust some expectations accordingly as a result of that.

