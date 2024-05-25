America’s Got Talent video: Is Baby Dev the next math genius?

NBC has released their first sneak peek for the America’s Got Talent season 19 premiere — and with that, we have Baby Dev.

We’ve watched the franchise from the very beginning, and we do think we can go ahead and say that Dev is the youngest contestant we’ve ever seen at just two years old. What is it that he brings to the table? Well, let’s just say next-level math skills. The kid is a legit genius who can solve problems in a matter of seconds!

Most important to us from watching the audition here is that it seems like he legitimately enjoys it — we wouldn’t want to see an act like this any other way. We hope that this is honestly something that turns into a really great future for him, where he can end up being an important scientist or physicist in a couple of decades. Being on this show is just a launching pad to a million or so other things.

Of course, what Dev does here is impressive and worthy of moving forward to the next round, but here’s the funny thing — this audition was taped earlier this year and with him being so young, who knows what other skills he could pick up from now until the live shows later on in the summer?

The one challenge an act like this has

Well, watching it for the first time, you have the ability to be unsure of what you’re about to see. Moving forward, the element of surprise is gone — so what are you going to do as a result of that? Let’s just say that for now, it’s a legitimately good question to wonder about.

Now, we just hope that there are a lot of really creative acts in other fields — the best seasons of this show are the ones where we see something that is totally new.

