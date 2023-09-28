America’s Got Talent season 18 finale: Who won?

Who won America’s Got Talent season 19? We know that this was a subject of great curiosity entering the final episode.

After all, you have to remember this first and foremost: This was arguably one of the most level playing fields we’ve had in years. While there are a lot of great acts including Murmuration, Putri Ariani, Chibi Unity, and the Ramadhani Brothers, we don’t personally think that there was a single overwhelming favorite. There were also a great diversity of acts here, given that typically, this stage of the competition is dominated by singers.

One of the darkhorses that we had entering the results tonight was Ahren Belisle. We know that a comedian has never won this show before, but doesn’t that have to happen eventually? His material is really good and time and time again, he’s shown an ability to mix things up and bring great stuff to the table.

The only thing that we could bank on in all certainty entering tonight’s episode was that we were going to see a process here that was extremely drawn out, infinitely more than it needed to be.

Let’s get to the results…

(Photo: NBC.)

