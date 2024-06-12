America’s Got Talent: Biko’s Manna sing ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’

We knew entering the next America’s Got Talent episode tonight that there would be special stuff; with that, meet Biko’s Manna.

Sometimes, there are acts that are meant to make you smile from the moment that you hear the first note. That’s what we got here from this trio. They are siblings from South Africa, and they showed up here with a take on “Don’t Worry Be Happy” that was so incredibly easy to get behind. They seemed to understand what viewers would love about them and they performed with real confidence — that’s not something that you often get from kids in particular.

As a fan of reggae music in general, this was a really outstanding performance. It was smart of them to do a song that everyone was so familiar with from the get-go and that is important. It allows you to have an entry point!

Of course, from here on out the group will have to figure out to both raise the stakes and up the ante; yet, we do think they’re going to be able to! It sounds like they have a history of doing some performances already despite their young age, so they will be ready to take on the moment. The only thing to worry about is that since there was no Golden Buzzer granted to them, there is no guarantee that the three are going to be in the live shows; yet, isn’t it fair to have confidence? We do tend to think that vocal acts in particular are so memorable that the producers are going to want to bring as many of them forward to the next round as they possibly can.

For now, why not just celebrate the fact that we have another great performance in this episode!

