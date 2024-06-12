America’s Got Talent: The Reklaws sing ‘People Don’t Talk About’

We knew entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent that there would be some musical acts; with that, enter The Reklaws here. This sibling duo came out making it clear that they would be doing something that was dedicated to their mom.

With all of this in mind, the country artists performed “People Don’t Talk About,” a track that is in a lot of ways self-explanatory. This was all about a number of things that people are somewhat shy to discuss a lot of the time, but also things that were nonetheless still important.

Sometimes, we’ll admit that country music can be tiresome, mostly because a lot of it can sound and look the same. However, this was different from the moment that the piano started — the lyrics here were pretty powerful and the harmonies were great. It’s also important that the melody was memorable — this is the hardest thing for original songs on this show.

So how well-known are the two outside of the show? Well, we’d say that they have a dedicated but localized following up in Canada, but are still very much out of the global mainstream. This is a hard genre to break into, especially if you are not spending a lot of time in Nashville.

The best takeaway from this

Howie Mandel loved it! He has been the biggest critic of original songs on this show, but you could hear him be emotional in speaking to the duo after the audition. It legitimately meant something to him, and we know that mental health is also something that is incredibly important to him.

In the end, we do think that The Reklaws are going to be around for a while this season — they could be contenders to even make it to the finale!

What did you think about this America’s Got Talent performance from The Reklaws from start to finish?

