The Bear season 3: Ayo Edebiri talks directing episode

In just over a couple of weeks, you are going to have a chance to see The Bear season 3 arrive — so how fantastic will it be?

Of course, the cast and producers behind the FX hit are keeping a lot of the cards close to the vest, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. The season should be all about the grand idea of “what happens now?” when it comes to the restaurant. It appears as though it is now open for business, but can Carmy and Sydney actually run it successfully? There is this deep risk they run into here that conflicts among them and other characters will cause everything to blow up before it really gets its first major review.

Ayo Edebiri made an appearance this week at the red-carpet premiere for Inside Out 2 and of course with that, there were questions aplenty about the show. While she couldn’t tease much about the story to Entertainment Tonight, she did say how honored she was to direct an episode this season for the first time:

“I love the crew, I love our cast, but getting to work with them on that level and in that way was like really moving.”

It does feel like Edebiri could continue to direct an episode a season for as long as the show lasts, though it is not altogether clear at the moment how long that will be. For a series like The Bear, there are a lot of different things that are going to be considered with the long-term future. While viewers could easily want several more seasons, it also feels like it is not going to overstay its welcome and that’s something to contemplate.

