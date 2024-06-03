The Bear season 3 premiere: First ‘Tomorrow’ details!

The premiere of The Bear season 3 is going to be coming on June 27, but where will everything start off? With “Tomorrow.”

Well, that is (per the Futon Critic) the title for the first installment of the season. It makes some sense that the Jeremy Allen White series would pick up almost immediately after the events of the season 2 finale, and for a couple of reasons. You don’t want to move past what happened with Carmy in the freezer all that fast. Also, you want to see the early days of the restaurant and whether or not it actually ends up making it. There is the issue of food critics, trying to promote the restaurant, and dealing some external pressure from the likes of Cicero, who financially has more money into the establishment than anyone.

Just in case you needed to know how much FX is keeping things hush-hush, here is the synopsis below in its totality:

The next day and the days that led to it. Story by Christopher Storer & Matty Matheson; teleplay by Christopher Storer; directed by Christopher Storer.

It is nice to see Matheson (who plays Fak and is also a talented chef in real life) get a story credit like this; it also may mean further that the show is going to be leaning harder into the food this season than they have over the past year or so. Months ago, White did mention wanting to take extra time to perfect some of his skills, suggesting that the new season was going to be more food-focused in a way that is similar to season 1. Since the restaurant is 100% together now, all of that makes sense, no?

What excites you the most about The Bear season 3 premiere?

Do you think Carmy will be in a better place with anyone by the end of this episode? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

