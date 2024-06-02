The Bear season 3 episode 6: Ayo Edebiri directing

A few more details are starting to come out now regarding The Bear season 3, and it includes big news for Ayo Edebiri.

So, what are we talking about in particular? Well, think in terms of the cast member getting a chance to direct a particularly notable story midway through the upcoming season airing on June 27. She is taking on the role for episode 6, which carries with it the title of “Napkins.” The official synopsis does give you a slightly better sense of what could be coming: “Tina looks for a new opportunity. Written by Catherine Schetina; directed by Ayo Edebiri.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Now, are we thrilled about the idea of a Tina-focused episode? Sure, even if we can say this while also being well-aware of the fact that (at least for now) the producers really are not giving all that much away. That probably well not change until the show actually arrives and you can watch the entirety of the season all at once.

In a broader sense…

Well, we do know to a certain extent what the third season here is going to be about. Carmy and Sydney’s restaurant is going to be opening to the public and with that, of course, comes a lot of different highs and lows. Financially, they are in a place where everything is going to be on the line — and they better be prepared for that. Meanwhile, they need to also make sure that the restaurant staff doesn’t kill each other in the process! Remember that Carmy and Richie were at each other’s throats at the end of season 2, and it does still seem as though Cousin is going to be critical when it comes to running the front of the house. He underwent all of that training for a reason!

Related – Be sure to learn even more now about The Bear season 3, thanks to a recent trailer

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3 episode 6 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







