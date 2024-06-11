Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Lainey Wilson on future

What more are we going to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? Details, at least for now, are pretty darn scarce.

Of course, the big question mark at present has to do with the status of Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Is the character going to be killed off? There are a million theories on that already, but we’ve learned to never take anything at face value.

With that in mind, let’s shift things over to the discussion of Lainey Wilson. While the country singer’s role of Abby is not essential to some of the main storylines, it did not necessarily have a lot of closure. Given that she is a big name, it makes sense to bring her back … but with this also now being the final season, is there time?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wilson at least indicated that she would very-much like to come back to the show before it ends:

“I’m waiting! I’m tellin’ you, I’m waiting … Taylor [Sheridan] knows my schedule, so holler! … I think [my story has] got to be finished out and storylines got to go somewhere, you know? And any chance I get to be a part of that universe right there, sign me up!”

Ultimately, we do think there is a chance that Wilson is involved in the show again at some point, whether it is this particular series or a spin-off at some point down the road. There is presumably at least one follow-up show coming, and some actors from the original could be a part of it — plus some new players at the same exact time.

