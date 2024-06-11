Gen V season 3 still possible, even with The Boys ending

Earlier today, it was confirmed that The Boys season 5 will be the final season over at Prime Video — as has always been the plan. With that, you have to assume that Gen V has already been prepared to exist beyond the original show … right?

Think about it like this — if the college-set spin-off gets a third season, it would likely air after The Boys concludes, which would make it a totally different story than anything that we have seen so far. Could Godolkin establish the next generation of Supes beyond the Seven? Well, a lot of that is going to depend heavily on what actually happens when it comes to the flagship show; because that story is so crazy, it does feel like anything could happen there.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Eric Kripke confirms that the end of one show will hold almost no bearing on how the spin-off will continue — and the same goes for any other potential spin-off:

“This story of The Boys will not continue on … With any luck, Gen V will continue on, there will be hopefully a couple others in development that we’re talking about that can continue on, but The Boys story ends in season 5.”

We know already that there have been discussions around a Mexico-set spin-off, and who knows? It is possible that a character from the original series survives and moves forward into their own series. There are so many unique and interesting stories that could be coming and, of course, we’re curious already to see what some of those look like. In a number of ways, a lot will be dictated by how the original show continues to perform.

