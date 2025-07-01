The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston gets new Apple TV+ gig

As it turns out, The Morning Show is not the only prominent television gig anymore for Jennifer Aniston over at Apple TV+. For her next one, she is actually teaming up with another former sitcom star, but hardly in the way that you would expect.

According to a report from TVLine, Aniston is going star in and executive produce an adaptation of I’m Glad My Mom Died at the streaming service. The show is described as “a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of Jennette McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother. The dramedy will center on the the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother (played by Aniston) who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”

It remains to be seen who will be playing McCurdy on the show, but it is fascinating to know that she will be the writer / showrunner on the project. Over the past several years she has stepped away from being an actress, to the extent that she declined to appear in the iCarly revival that aired for years over on Paramount+. This is going to be an interesting adaptation given that you are at Apple and yet, the show is documenting what happened with a program owned by another company. We’ll see how those waters are navigated. Having it be about a kid’s show will obviously tap into nostalgia; adding Aniston to the mix is the further icing on the cake.

Just in case you needed the series to have even more credibility as a dark comedy, Bad Sisters alum Sharon Horgan is also on board here as an executive producer.

As for the next season of The Morning Show, our hope is that we have a chance to see it a little bit later this year.

