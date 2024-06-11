Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3: What is Iris’ secret?

If there is one thing that we know already about Emma Laird’s character of Iris on Mayor of Kingstown season 3, it is this: She has a tendency to be a bit reckless. She is obviously smart and resourceful, but she also struggles to keep herself out of trouble. You got a better sense of this on the most recent episode of the show, as she was pulled over by the cops and was desperate to avoid getting fingerprinted.

So what is she trying to hide here? Well, it turns out that the answer to this may be a little complicated. In speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what showrunner Hugh Dillon had to say:

Well, that’s just exceptional storytelling and character-driven stuff. These characters go back a long way. And she doesn’t want to get fingerprinted because if she does, it will unravel a whole bunch of s–t. And then there will be a scene where I have to remind her that we are not strangers. But I will say that trust is such an incredible commodity on this show. There is very little of it. And when there is, that thing I’m talking about with loyalty, it is a currency.

Given that Mayor of Kingstown is a series that is pretty propulsive in a lot of ways, we tend to think that the events of one episode will continue almost directly into what you end up seeing later on. With that in mind, there is not much of a reason to hide major stuff when it comes to Iris’ past, given that there’s a chance to use that in order to set up a lot of events later on down the season, and even beyond that.

Sure, this show has not been renewed as of yet for a season 4, but there is certainly a hope that it will be!

