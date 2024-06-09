Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Mike’s big news

As you get yourselves prepared to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, there is a lot of drama ahead. How can there not be? Consider that a function of the fact that there is a new Big Bad in the world in Konstantin and by virtue of that, there is also going to be a lot of conflict that stems from it the more that Mike becomes aware of it.

As a matter of fact, a meeting of the minds between Jeremy Renner’s character and Konstantin could be at the center of the upcoming “Barbarians at the Gate.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis right away:

The mayor makes his presence known to Konstantin; Bunny brings Mike up to speed on a failed assassination attempt.

Mike’s going to have his hands full over the course of the episode, but when is that different from almost any other that you see. The biggest thing for him is just going to be making sure that he has some eyes and ears almost everywhere, and the most important thing there is just that he’s working to have as many ducks in a row as possible. After all, we do think that he’s not always going to be there when the you-know-what hits the fan. By virtue of that, he needs to have allies present. That requires a bit of negotiating and deal-making, which is the sort of thing that in theory, we feel like he is pretty qualified to handle.

Can you believe now that we’re already two episodes into the season? Maybe we shouldn’t be that shocked, largely because things will have a tendency to move quickly from here on out.

