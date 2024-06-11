9-1-1 season 8 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a 9-1-1 season 8 premiere date on ABC before June comes to a close?

Well, the first thing that we should say is rather simple: Of course, it’s something that we want — and we tend to think a lot of you feel the same way. The season 7 finale ended with so many big questions, whether it be Bobby’s future at the 118 or what we’re going to see happen next for Christopher. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to have a few answers revealed in the premiere or shortly after.

When will that date be revealed? Well, that’s rather simple — most likely, around the end of the month! There is a chance that you will learn that premiere date in either late June or early July, given that is what ABC often tends to do with a lot of their fall shows. This gives them a lot of time in order to promote what lies ahead, and there is definitely a lot of great stuff to be excited about this time around.

So how will the show be promoted this time around? Honestly, we’d be shocked if there is an opportunity in any trailers to learn about Bobby’s professional future or if Christopher lives with Eddie again. One of the things that 9-1-1 has chosen to do from the start is center their premieres around huge disasters, whether it is a tsunami, a blackout, or a cruise-ship disaster like we saw for season 7. This is a smart way to get casual fans interested in the show, and then they can try to convert them to hardcore watchers a little bit later on down the road.

One other thing we’re curious to learn over the summer is simple: Whether the Lone Star spin-off could continue beyond season 5 at Fox, or migrate to ABC down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

