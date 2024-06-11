Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 6/11/24?

Is FBI new tonight? Is there more to look forward to here alongside both spin-offs in Most Wanted and International?

Of course, it makes some element of sense to want more of the show sooner rather than later. However, this is where the bad news comes into play: There is no installment of any of them tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any for quite some time. The plan remains for the entire franchise to come back to CBS in the fall; there may not be a premiere date yet, but late September or early October feels likely.

So what will be at the forefront for the story ahead? Well, at the center of all of it may just be high-intensity stories that are also character-focused at the same exact time. The only show of the three that we imagine there will be a big change in is International, and that is largely due to the fact that Luke Kleintank recently departed. Most Wanted / the flagship show could opt to bring back the full cast for each one.

Meanwhile, it is our hope personally that there is also a crossover at some point early on, especially since the schedules could make something like this available in the way in which it wasn’t this past season due to the industry strikes. While this is not something that a show like this needs week in and week out, we do think it is valuable that it is there occasionally, just to drum up attention. The more that we get something like that, the happier we’re going to be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

