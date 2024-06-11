Bridgerton season 3 episode 5: Luke Newton on romantic moments

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 arrive over on Netflix. With that in mind, it’s certainly clear what some of the focus is going to be.

If you were not aware already, there has been a tremendous amount of conversation when it comes to Penelope and Colin’s relationship and/or the love scenes that are ahead. They have been an integral part of the series from the beginning so, of course, it makes sense that this would continue.

As has been all the more apparent these past few years, there is a lot of work and care that is put into making a lot of these scenes happen. Comfort for the performers is paramount, and from there you get into trying to make the moments resonate with viewers.

In speaking on all of this further to People Magazine alongside Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton dove into some of the process:

“We just wanted to honor that because people have a lot of love for their relationship, and we wanted to keep it really true to that … So we would have discussions about how their first encounter would be and what the intimacy would be like, and if it would be, and we talked to the intimacy coordinator even [about] the intensity of the scene.”

Intimacy will be a big part of the story ahead, but so will conflict. After all, remember that at the center of what lies ahead in part 2 is the big Lady Whistledown secret. It is clear that at some point, the truth may come out about Penelope’s alter ego, and it may need to for her and Colin to have a future. Yet, will she admit to it herself, or could it come out via some other means?

Related – Be sure to see the latest discussion about a Bridgerton season 4

What do you think we are going to see entering Bridgerton season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







