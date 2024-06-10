House of the Dragon season 2 banners head to Mexico, Brazil

Has today brought us one of the greatest House of the Dragon season 2 promotions to date? It does feel easy to argue that. After all, just look at everything that HBO and Max are doing all over the globe!

Earlier today, we reported about New York City having certain landmarks drop “banners” in support of the upcoming season — and also, declaring allegiance between Team Black and Team Green. Now, some other countries are getting into the game.

To date, we have seen specific social-media teases in Brazil, Mexico, and Spain where they are all declaring sides in the ongoing conflict. What does make this so fun is that both have a clear argument. Sure, you can argue that Team Black is justified since they have Rhaenyra, and she was meant to be the natural heir to the throne before a misunderstanding wrecked just about everything. However, Team Green has a lot of resources, and technically Alicent Hightower is as loyal to the crown as anyone out there. Sure, she has a terrible son in Aegon who is sitting atop the throne, but it is also clear that Team Black is not full of saints.

Is all of this going to lead to the season 2 premiere setting global records? Some of that remains to be seen, but it does feel fair to have that argument right now. If nothing else, it does feel easy to argue that we’re getting into a season coming up that is more epic, bloody, and intense than anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. The bar is set high, largely due to season 1 being so fantastic. The foundation has been laid and now, the war may be officially here.

