House of the Dragon season 2 has a New York – banner takeover

With the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 coming to HBO this weekend, the promotional blitz is upon us. How big is it? Well, let’s just say that certain landmarks in New York City are declaring their allegiance: Team Green, or Team Black?

If you head over to the link here, you can get a slight sense of what we’re talking about here as major landmarks are being covered with banners showing which side they are on in the looming Dance of Dragons.

Is it easy on paper to argue that Team Black is where it’s at? Maybe, but Team Green has its merits and then some. For starters, Alicent genuinely thought that her husband wanted her son Aegon to be on the throne on his deathbed; she even asked for clarity on it at one point, because she was confused and was a legitimate Rhaenyra supporter before that. She does want what is best for the realm, and there is technically a fitting ruler among her children — it’s just not Aegon. Instead, wouldn’t Aemond be a good choice?

Unfortunately, the accident in the sky — the one that took the death of Lucerys — is really going to be what ends up creating so much of the chaos moving forward on the show. Rhaenyra will clearly want revenge and she’s not alone, but this does not mean that everything is going to happen right away. She will have to formulate a plan and, much like New York City right now, everyone is going to need to eventually choose a side. Where will they land? That is the present mystery, and it should make for a compelling one.

