House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: A new opening?

There are some things worth being apart of heading into House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO — and it starts at the beginning.

How early are we talking about here? Well, let’s just make it clear that this time around, there is an entirely new opening sequence. The vibe of the show could be somewhat different and yet, at the same time, it is just the opening. Are these meant to really tie into the rest of the show? Well, that’s a little complicated. Thematically, at least there could be some ties and that is something to consider.

So why change the opening sequence at all? Well, in a new interview with io9, here is what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say:

“We did decide to go with the new main title sequence this year … When we were looking at the sequence we did in season one, which I think works very well, it was visually dynamic and interesting, but it was really about—it was essentially a family tree. It was about the bloodlines of this generational family that begins with Viserys and then goes down through Rhaenyra and Alicent and then on to the generation of their children.”

Ultimately, the idea here may be that at this point, we actually know a good bit already about the family tree. With that, isn’t this a golden opportunity to expand into some other avenues? Well, at the very least, that has to be the hope.

In general, a lot of the new season could be about war with the Greens on one side and then Rhaenyra leading the Blacks on the other. The division on the surface appears clear-cut, but will that actually be the case? Well, that may require a wait-and-see approach.

What are you most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Does a new opening matter to you at all? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

