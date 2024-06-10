Slow Horses season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now in June, it does feel clear that we’re inching ever closer to Slow Horses season 4 happening over at Apple TV+. Just how close are we? Well, there are at least a few things that can be said on this subject within!

First and foremost, let’s note that with the way in which this series is shot, it is a little bit easier for it to be an annual event on the streaming service than some other shows out there. Also, it helps that this show only does six episodes a season, so a faster turnaround is easier to make happen.

So are we going to get exact premiere-date news before the month is over? Well, it would be wonderful in the event it happens but for now, it feels like a stretch. Odds are, Slow Horses will return in November or December, and that means that a teaser could come out late summer. The biggest reason we have that it will return this year is the show’s presence within a new Apple TV+ sizzle reel, which highlights a number of shows that will be coming out this year. Unfortunately, it does not give you a great sense of what lies ahead, save for a brief shot of Jackson Lamb.

What will the future hold at Slough House? Based on the end of season 3, it looks as though there could be sweeping changes; meanwhile, season 4 suggests that one of the most dangerous stories yet could lie ahead. Given how adept this series is at constantly changing things up, we would not be shocked if we are looking at something that will shift genres and evolve, as it almost always does from one season to the next.

