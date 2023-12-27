Slow Horses season 4 teaser: Who died?

Following the season 3 finale on Apple TV+ last night, the streaming service released a first look at Slow Horses season 4.

So, what exactly can we expect here? Well, the most interesting moment came at the very end, one where Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) made it clear that he had no real interest in showing when a person in his team just died. At first, this statement was funny … and then it got dark. Real dark.

What’s happening here? You could see the sirens in the background at he uttered this line, and we also tend to think that there’s far more that went on here before that.

In particular, the teaser for season 4 showcased that we are going to see a lot more in the way of action as another new challenge awaits Slough House. A number of familiar faces from the past could return, including some in a wide array of unexpected ways. What else could you want from a show like this? We have a hard time even putting that into words. We just know that the teaser left us really hyped for what lies ahead.

Is season 4 going to be the final season?

Let’s just say that we more than understand if anyone out there is concerned over the show’s future. Yet, at the same time, we have a hard time imagining that this is going to be the case given how popular it is! Also, Slow Horses feels like one of those shows that honestly gets better with each passing season, especially as the characters get more layered and we know more and more about them.

The fact that we get a teaser after the season 3 finale confirms, at least to us, that we are likely getting the fourth season at some point next year.

